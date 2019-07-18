Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTI

In trading on Thursday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.72, changing hands as high as $38.92 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.67 per share, with $55.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.69.
