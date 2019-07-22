Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSTC

In trading on Monday, shares of Biospecifics Technologies Corp. (Symbol: BSTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.83, changing hands as high as $63.24 per share. Biospecifics Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSTC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.06 per share, with $73.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.18.
