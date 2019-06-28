Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRKL

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.17, changing hands as high as $15.34 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BRKL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.8401 per share, with $19.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.31.
