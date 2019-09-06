Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOTZ

In trading on Friday, shares of the BOTZ ETF (Symbol: BOTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.39, changing hands as high as $19.44 per share. BOTZ shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.01 per share, with $23.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.39.
