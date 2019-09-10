Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BGCP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.55, changing hands as high as $5.66 per share. BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BGCP's low point in its 52 week range is $4.46 per share, with $8.293 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.56.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »