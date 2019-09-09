Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AYI

In trading on Monday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.80, changing hands as high as $128.89 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.48 per share, with $173.01 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $129.28.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »