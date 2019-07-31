Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.31, changing hands as high as $29.80 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $43.165 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.78.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »