Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AVX Corp. (Symbol: AVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.62, changing hands as high as $16.80 per share. AVX Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.2104 per share, with $21.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.73.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »