Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.17, changing hands as high as $42.44 per share. Athene Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Athene Holding Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $53.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.31.

