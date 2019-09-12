Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.17, changing hands as high as $42.44 per share. Athene Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $53.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.31.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »