Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.67, changing hands as high as $165.73 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASR's low point in its 52 week range is $127.95 per share, with $212.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $165.17.
