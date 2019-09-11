Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.52, changing hands as high as $76.72 per share. Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $64.935 per share, with $86.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.67.
