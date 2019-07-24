Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASGN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.12, changing hands as high as $62.94 per share. ASGN Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASGN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.33 per share, with $94.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.94.
