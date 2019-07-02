Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.85, changing hands as high as $14.88 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMX's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $18.11 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.84.
