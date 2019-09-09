Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACIW

In trading on Monday, shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (Symbol: ACIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.21, changing hands as high as $31.54 per share. ACI Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACIW's low point in its 52 week range is $24.02 per share, with $35.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.50.
