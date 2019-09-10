Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.22, changing hands as high as $30.50 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACHC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.27 per share, with $45.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.43.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »