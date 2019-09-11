Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABCB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.89, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Ameris Bancorp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.97 per share, with $49.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ABCB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?