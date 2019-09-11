Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABCB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.89, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.97 per share, with $49.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.14.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »