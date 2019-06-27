Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABCB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.85, changing hands as high as $38.95 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.97 per share, with $54.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.94.
