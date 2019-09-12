Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.93, changing hands as high as $160.15 per share. Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $130.09 per share, with $186.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $158.91.
