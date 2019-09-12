Bull of the Day: Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Zumiez (ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer that sells apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories for action sports, specifically skateboarding; the company's brand portfolio is large, and includes popular names like Vans, Adidas, Obey, FILA, Dickies, and Brixton.

Shares Rally on Q2 Beat

Recently, Zumiez reported great second quarter results, and shares rose over 10% in that day's extended session.

Earnings of 36 cents easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents per share, while sales of $228.4 million grew 4.3% year-over-year; the company's top line also beat our consensus estimate.

Comparable-store sales were solid, and grew by 3.6% in Q2. CEO Rick Brooks said same-store sales in Europe and Australia were up double digits.

The retailer its guidance for the fiscal year, and now expects earnings per share between $2.10 and $2.20, up from a previous outlook of $1.84 to $1.94 per share. Additionally, Zumiez plans on opening about 16 new stores this year, six of which are in North America.

The company also guided for Q3, and expects revenue between $258 million and $263 million and EPS between 55 cents and 61 cents a share.

One of the biggest benefits to Zumiez in Q2 was delivery speed.

"We're already faster than most of our competitors due to our decision over three years ago to shut down our e-commerce fulfillment center and deliver all digital orders out of our stores," said Brooks on the earnings call .

This allows the retailer to get product into its customers' hands faster "by reducing the order processing time, cutting down the shipping distance to the customer and also offering in-store pickup," he continued.

ZUMZ is Soaring

Shares of Zumiez have soared this year, gaining almost 70% compared to the S&P 500's return of roughly 19.5%.

Earnings estimates have since been rising, and ZUMZ is now a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

For the current fiscal year, six analysts have revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has risen 27 cents from $1.89 to $2.16. 2020 looks pretty strong too, with earnings and revenue expected to continue positive year-over-year growth.

ZUMZ currently trades around 15X its forward full-year earnings estimates, a discount compared to the broader Retail-Wholesale Market. If Zumiez can continue to capitalize and expand on its digital growth initiatives, investors can likely expect to see further upside to shares.

Thanks to a unique shopping experience driving sales, the future is looking promising for Zumiez. If you're an investor searching for a broader retail sector stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep ZUMZ on your shortlist.

