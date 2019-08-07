Quantcast

Bull of the Day: Adidas (ADDYY)

By David Bartosiak,

Shutterstock photo

There have been some nerve-wrecking days in the market lately. Back-and-forth between the US and China in regards to the trade war, a less than accommodating Fed, and a few disappointing earnings reports are to blame. If you're looking for places to hide, you can count on stocks with solid earnings trends. Price momentum in stocks can stop on a dime, however earnings trends take months to develop. By sticking to stocks with strong earnings, you can find those companies most likely to weather the storm and come out on top when the market finally rights itself and volatility dies down.

One such stock is today's Bull of the Day Adidas (ADDYY) . Adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags, balls, fitness equipment, golf clubs, and hockey sticks under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities.

Currently, Adidas is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank lies in the series o f earnings estimate revisions to the upside coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while three have done so for next year. That's knocked the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year up to $5.39, while next year's number is up to $6.12. Those numbers would represent EPS growth of 8.89% for this year and 13.41% for next year.

It's no wonder that Adidas shares have been on the move all year. The stock was trading down at $101.98 on December 26 th of last year. Since then, the stock is up 50% near $153, despite being nearly $12 off its highs. If the earnings trend can stay consistent, it should help boost the stock.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adidas AG (ADDYY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ADDYY


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar