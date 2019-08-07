There have been some nerve-wrecking days in the market lately. Back-and-forth between the US and China in regards to the trade war, a less than accommodating Fed, and a few disappointing earnings reports are to blame. If you're looking for places to hide, you can count on stocks with solid earnings trends. Price momentum in stocks can stop on a dime, however earnings trends take months to develop. By sticking to stocks with strong earnings, you can find those companies most likely to weather the storm and come out on top when the market finally rights itself and volatility dies down.

One such stock is today's Bull of the Day Adidas (ADDYY) . Adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags, balls, fitness equipment, golf clubs, and hockey sticks under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities.

Currently, Adidas is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank lies in the series o f earnings estimate revisions to the upside coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while three have done so for next year. That's knocked the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year up to $5.39, while next year's number is up to $6.12. Those numbers would represent EPS growth of 8.89% for this year and 13.41% for next year.

It's no wonder that Adidas shares have been on the move all year. The stock was trading down at $101.98 on December 26 th of last year. Since then, the stock is up 50% near $153, despite being nearly $12 off its highs. If the earnings trend can stay consistent, it should help boost the stock.

