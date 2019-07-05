Quantcast

Building supplier SIG reports lower sales as UK construction drops

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 5 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday reported 3.8% lower like-for-like sales for the first half of the year as its market in the UK and Ireland remained challenging and construction activity fell in the second quarter.

Sheffield-based SIG, which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products, stuck to its full-year profit outlook, but said conditions have worsened in the UK as the year progressed.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 5 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday reported 3.8% lower like-for-like sales for the first half of the year as its market in the UK and Ireland remained challenging and construction activity fell in the second quarter.

Sheffield-based SIG, which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products, stuck to its full-year profit outlook, but said conditions have worsened in the UK as the year progressed.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: SHI


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar