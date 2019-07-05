Building supplier SIG reports lower sales as UK construction drops

Shutterstock photo





July 5 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday reported 3.8% lower like-for-like sales for the first half of the year as its market in the UK and Ireland remained challenging and construction activity fell in the second quarter.

Sheffield-based SIG, which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products, stuck to its full-year profit outlook, but said conditions have worsened in the UK as the year progressed.

