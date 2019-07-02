Building our Compliance Community for the Buy-side

We recently hosted our quarterly user group for our London-based buy-side compliance customers, bringing together compliance officers from some of the top asset managers and hedge funds in the industry. At the user group, attendees had the opportunity to not only network amongst other compliance officers, but learn about the latest industry trends, as well as give their insights and feedback into the upcoming product roadmap and what they would like to see from the solution going forward.

Throughout the session, our clients were able to highlight shared challenges in the compliance space, and hear about the alternative approaches their peers employed to tackle these challenges. Additionally, our buy-side compliance product team was able to guide clients through the latest releases and how upcoming features on the roadmap will help improve their compliance and surveillance processes. For example, one client brought up how to further feedback the false positive alerts. In response, our analysts guided them through how to dwindle the amount and create a more simplistic approach to combing through their alerts, reducing the amount of false positives by a drastic amount, and leaving the compliance teams with alerts that actually warrant investigation.

The concluding part of the session was used to collect information about the current status of our best execution monitoring capabilities, and gain feedback on how to outline proposals for future developments. Overall, the session was positive and our users are excited about the upcoming releases and product roadmap.

We plan to host our next user group in September, exclusively for our buy-side compliance customers. Following the quarterly user group, we will have our bi-annual Nasdaq Surveillance Conference, held in Paris from October 14-16 th . An exclusive forum for the global market surveillance community, this event provides our clients with the unique opportunity to hear from leading market surveillance experts, share best practices, learn from real case studies and gain insight into the latest research in the field. Attendance is complimentary for our buy-side clients, and includes food and beverage, all conference sessions, and social activities.

