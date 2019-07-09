Budweiser and Alibaba flag Hong Kong dollar oddity

Reuters





By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The boring Hong Kong dollar has been more exciting of late. A couple months after a U.S. hedge fund manager targeted the currency, it is moving sharply. Two giant upcoming stock sales are a major factor, but the recurring phenomenon flags a peculiarity of the system.

At least some of the buzz can be chalked up to brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asian business seeking to raise nearly $10 billion in Hong Kong. Alibaba is also eyeing a listing on the local exchange that could pull in another $10 billion. Previous share offerings, including China Literature's heavily subscribed one in 2017, have caused similar rate bounces.

The two mega-deals come during peak dividend season for Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies; they'll fork out almost $19 billion in July, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate. The upshot is that many of the city's dollars are being snapped up at once.

It's a reminder of a local oddity. Issuers descend on the city to flog securities denominated in local dollars to investors who also hail from abroad. When combined with Hong Kong's outsized financial sector - the $4 trillion total market capitalisation is more than 1,000% of local GDP, compared to about 150% for the United States, according to World Bank data - it means an occasional scramble for the money.

There's no obvious immediate threat to the peg. The sharp movements do, however, provide a reminder of Joseph Yam's warning about how Chinese capitals flows could cause volatility to become more pronounced and even dangerous. The former head of Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it is "unrealistic" to expect a currency designed for a 7-million-person economy to service the international investing needs of more than a billion people. Being a financial gateway has its rewards, but also some potentially mounting risks.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate rose on July 4, with one-month and two-week rates reaching their highest levels since October 2008. The Hong Kong dollar posted a 0.33% gain against the U.S. dollar in June, its biggest monthly rise since September 2008. The higher rates pulled the currency to 7.8 against the greenback as of July 8.