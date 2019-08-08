Buckle Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BKE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.62, changing hands as low as $18.07 per share. Buckle, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.81 per share, with $29.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.10.
