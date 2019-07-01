Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $17.54, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 13.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BKE as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, BKE is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.77 million, down 1.65% from the prior-year quarter.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $864.30 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.18% and -2.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher within the past month. BKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.93, so we one might conclude that BKE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.