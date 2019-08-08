Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Buckeye Partners L.P. ( BPL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.5, the dividend yield is 7.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPL was $41.5, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.65 and a 61.44% increase over the 52 week low of $25.71.

BPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). BPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports BPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 35.75%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPL as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP )

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF ( GYLD )

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -6.18% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of BPL at 7.14%.