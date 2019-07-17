Quantcast

BT to sell London headquarters for $260 mln

By Reuters

Reuters


July 17 (Reuters) - Britain'sBT Group on Wednesday said it will sell its St Paul's headquarters in London to a fund managed by European private equity firm Orion Capital Managers for 209.6 million pounds ($260 million).

The former telecoms monopoly, which has been based at the BT Centre, near St Paul's Cathedral and the London Stock Exchange in the City of London since it was privatised in 1984, said it would disclose details of its new headquarters shortly.

BT had said last month it would leave its global headquarters to find "a new home" for the business in London and slash its UK offices to roughly 30 sites from 300.

The sale of the 300,000-square-foot office, based in central London, includes a 30-month leaseback agreement during which the company will move its headquarters to a new location in the capital, it said.

($1 = 0.8057 pounds)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: BT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar