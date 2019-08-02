BT ready to play part in fibre roll-out, on track after Q1

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BT , Britain's biggest broadband provider, said it was ready to play its part in achieving new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ambition to roll out full-fibre across the country as it beat market expectations for first-quarter trading on Friday.

"On network investment, we welcome the government's ambition for full-fibre broadband across the country and we are confident we will see further steps to stimulate investment," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said.

"We are ready to play our part to accelerate the pace of roll-out, in a manner that will benefit both the country and our shareholders, and we are engaging with the government and (regulator) Ofcom on this."

He said a government target for complete full-fibre coverage by 2033 was "laughably unambitious".

BT plans to roll out fibre to 4 million premises by March 2021, and has said it could connect 15 million by the mid-2020s if the government and regulator makes it worth its while.

The company, which owns Britain's biggest mobile operator EE, reported a 1% fall in both first-quarter adjusted revenue to 5.63 billion pounds ($6.82 billion) and adjusted core earnings to 1.96 billion pounds.

Both were ahead of analysts' forecasts of 5.59 billion pounds and 1.89 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8260 pounds)

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy