BT Group plc (BT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

BT Group plc ( BT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.661 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 134.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.45, the dividend yield is 23.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BT was $11.45, representing a -33.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.33 and a 1.28% increase over the 52 week low of $11.31.

BT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). Zacks Investment Research reports BT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.69%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.