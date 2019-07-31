BSMX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (Symbol: BSMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.12, changing hands as low as $7.11 per share. Banco Santander Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSMX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.68 per share, with $8.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.15.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »