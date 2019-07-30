Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ( BMTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.96, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMTC was $36.96, representing a -26.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.25 and a 12.55% increase over the 52 week low of $32.84.

BMTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BMTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports BMTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMTC Dividend History page.