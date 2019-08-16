Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Brunswick Corporation ( BC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.06, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BC was $43.06, representing a -38.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.82 and a 4.97% increase over the 52 week low of $41.02.

BC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). BC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.6%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.