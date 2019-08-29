Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BRKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.29, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKR was $42.29, representing a -17.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.41 and a 62.03% increase over the 52 week low of $26.10.

BRKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ). BRKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.88%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.