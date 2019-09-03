Bruker (BRKR) Releases JPK NanoWizard 4 XP Bio-AFM System

Bruker CorporationBRKR recently introduced the NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. The new system is the result of the integration of Bruker's exclusive PeakForce Tapping, which ensures both superior force control and unique AFM ease of use, and the pioneering QI mode for high-resolution nanomechanics on soft samples.

With the launch of this new system, the company has established a performance yardstick for atomic force microscopy in the field of life science research. This system will expand Bruker's JPK BioAFM business' portfolio under its NANO segment.

Bruker acquired JPK in July 2018 to incorporate the latter's expertise in live-cell imaging, cellular mechanics and biological stimulus-response classification into the former's global infrastructure.

More About the JPK NanoWizard 4 XP

Using JPK's groundbreaking role in fusing AFM with state-of-the-art optical techniques, the NanoWizard 4 XP system provides the most superior level of correlative microscopy and effortless integration with phase, DIC, confocal or spinning disc microscopies, single-molecule methods (FRET, FCS, TIRF, FLIM, FRAP), super-resolution techniques (STED, PALM/STORM, SIM), Raman, and multiphoton microscopy.

The PeakForce Tapping is an efficient way of attaining high-resolution AFM on a variety of biological samples. In addition to PeakForce Tapping and QI mode, the NanoWizard 4 XP builds on JPK's next-generation Vortis 2 high-speed, high-performance control electronics. The system also uses a path-breaking, new, workflow-based software, GUI, which comprises features like guidance, auto-setup and workspace organization to enhance productivity and deliver swift results.

Equipped with the widest array of accessories, the NanoWizard 4 XP is the most versatile Bio-AFM system in the market, as it offers remarkable flexibility for novel applications and experiments.

Recent Product Launches

Lately, Bruker has been focused on expanding its product portfolio.

In June 2019, the company launched the MALDI Biotyper sirius system for all previously FDA-approved and research-use-only (RUO) MALDI Biotyper (MBT) reference libraries, which are used for swift and cost-efficient microbial identification from cultures in microbiology.

In May, Bruker launched the timsTOF fleX mass spectrometer, which constitutes of a software-switchable MALDI source, adapted to the ESI timsTOF Pro platform.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have rallied 22.6% in the past year against the industry 's 2.9%. rise.

