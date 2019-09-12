Bruker (BRKR) Introduces the nanoIR3-s Broadband System

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently launched the nanoIR3-s Broadband, an advanced nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy system. The system claims to establish new standards in nano-IR spectroscopy and nanochemical imaging.

The launch of this product complements Bruker's aim to boost its portfolio of nanoIR products.

More About the nanoIR3-s Broadband

The system combines Bruker's pioneering, highly-advanced, nanoIR3-s s-SNOM (scattering Scanning Near-field Optical Microscopy) based platform with the high-performance femtosecond IR laser technology.

This unique combination offers researchers ample opportunity to make new discoveries in the field of nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy as well as chemical imaging for advanced polymeric materials and life science applications. It can also be applied in nanoscale optical imaging of 2D materials, which includes plasmonic fields and nanophotonic structures.

The nanoIR3-s Broadband provides the widest, tunable mid-IR spectral range with the highest power and the lowest noise. It also delivers unparallel correlation to FTIR spectroscopy. This new system, leveraging on the state-of-the-art Anasys technology, enhances multi-modal capabilities for the most advanced research applications and emphasizes on improving user-productivity. The system has been designed to enable nanoscale material property mapping and sample environmental control options.

Market Prospects

Per bcc Research , the global market for nanotechnology is expected to reach about $64.2 billion at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2014 to 2019. Hence, the launch of the new system is well-timed.

Recent Developments

Lately, Bruker is focused on expanding its product portfolio within the NANO segment.

In September 2019, Bruker recently introduced the NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. The new system is a result of the integration of Bruker's exclusive PeakForce Tapping, which ensures superior force control and unique AFM ease of use along with the pioneering QI mode for high-resolution nanomechanics on soft samples.With the launch of this new system, the company has established a performance yardstick for atomic force microscopy in the field of life science research. This system will expand the company's JPK BioAFM business' portfolio under its NANO segment.

Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Medtronic's long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 7.32%.

Baxter's long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12.8%.

Amedisys' long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 16.26%.

Price Performance

The stock has rallied 24.9% in the past year compared with the industry 's 3.4% growth.

