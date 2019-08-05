Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.85, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRO was $35.85, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.71 and a 39.39% increase over the 52 week low of $25.72.

BRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). BRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports BRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE )

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )

iShares Trust ( SMMV )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUSC )

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF ( CFA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 8.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRO at 2.54%.