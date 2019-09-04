Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Brooks Automation, Inc. ( BRKS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.49, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $33.49, representing a -20.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.25 and a 45.48% increase over the 52 week low of $23.02.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.75%, compared to an industry average of -27.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF ( PSCT )

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa ( ROBO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCT with an decrease of -2.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 2.27%.