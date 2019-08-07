Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. ( BRKL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.01, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKL was $14.01, representing a -23.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.35 and a 9.11% increase over the 52 week low of $12.84.

BRKL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). BRKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.41%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.