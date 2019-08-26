Brookfield Renewable's Preference Shares, Series 6, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Renewable P's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 22.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable P's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:
