Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ( BEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.19, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEP was $37.19, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.54 and a 51.73% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

BEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). BEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( QCLN )

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an decrease of -0.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BEP at 4.03%.