Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. ( RA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.97, the dividend yield is 10.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $21.97, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.55 and a 22.4% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.