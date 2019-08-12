Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. ( RA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.19, the dividend yield is 10.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $22.19, representing a -5.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.54 and a 23.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.