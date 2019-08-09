Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (Symbol: RA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.199, payable on 8/22/19. As a percentage of RA's recent stock price of $22.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc to trade 0.90% lower - all else being equal - when RA shares open for trading on 8/13/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.95 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.11.

In Friday trading, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

