Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.97, the dividend yield is 6.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPY was $18.97, representing a -10.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.22 and a 26.8% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

BPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). BPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38.

BPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). BPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an decrease of -5.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPY at 3.39%.