Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP ( BIP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.502 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BIP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.77, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIP was $46.77, representing a -0.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.79 and a 44.98% increase over the 52 week low of $32.26.

BIP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). BIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03. Zacks Investment Research reports BIP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 483.05%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BIP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BIP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an decrease of -5.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BIP at 2.49%.