Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund ( INF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that INF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.27, the dividend yield is 7.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INF was $13.27, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.37 and a 39.94% increase over the 52 week low of $9.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.