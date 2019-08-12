Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund ( INF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that INF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.03, the dividend yield is 7.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INF was $13.03, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.44 and a 37.41% increase over the 52 week low of $9.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.