Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. ( BBU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BBU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.11, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBU was $32.11, representing a -31.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.55 and a 7.68% increase over the 52 week low of $29.82.

BBU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) and EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ). BBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.