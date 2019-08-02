Brookfield Business Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBU

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.95, changing hands as low as $36.70 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $29.82 per share, with $46.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.70.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »