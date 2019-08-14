Quantcast

Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 28 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28 (TSX: BAM-PRX.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6817), with shares changing hands as low as $12.29 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRX was trading at a 50.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRX shares, versus BAM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28:

BAM.PRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28 (TSX: BAM-PRX.TO ) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




